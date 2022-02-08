Bishop Gurie Georgiu named honorary citizen of Deva

Three months after his repose, Bishop Gurie Georgiu was awarded posthumous citizenship of Deva. The ceremony was held after the clergy-laity assembly of the Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara on January 27.

The new shepherd of Deva and Hunedoara, His Grace Bishop Nestor officiated a memorial service for his predecessor at the Diocesan Centre in Deva in the presence of the members of the clergy-laity assembly, according to basilica.ro.

Bishop Nestor evoked the exceptional personality of Bishop Gurie of blessed memory and pointed to his spiritual and material inheritance.

Deva’s Mayor Nicolae Florin Oancea declared Bishop Gurie an honorary citizen of Deva and offered the honorary citizenship certificate to be displayed in a room dedicated to Bishop Gurie at the Diocesan Centre.

Bishop Gurie Georgiu was the first bishop of Deva and Hunedoara and reposed in the Lord on October 21, 2021, at the age of 52.