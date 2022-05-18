Black Sea Defense and Aerospace 2022 international exhibition kicks off in Bucharest

Eastern Europe's largest exhibition of military, aeronautical and security equipment, Black Sea Defense and Aerospace - BSDA 2022 begins on Wednesday at the Romaero exhibition centre in Bucharest, with more than 390 prestigious exhibitors from 33 countries on five continents showcasing state-of-the-art military technology and the current developments in the industry, as well as the latest technical achievements of research in this sector, the Ministry of National Defense said.

During the three days of the event, structures of the National Defense Ministry and other institutions of the National Defense and Public Order System, as well as of the US, Polish and French armed forces will exhibit modern military equipment and technology.At the current edition, the Military Equipment and Technologies Research Agency, a structure subordinated to the Armament Directorate General, will present the main scientific research achievements materialized in technological demonstrators and prototypes and will bring to the experts' attention the latest results in military research.There is also a stand organized by the Ministry of National Defense dedicated to the professional and educational offer, featuring representatives of the land, naval and air forces, of the "Ferdinand I" Military Technical Academy, the "Carol I" National Defense University and the Human Resources Directorate General.BSDA-2022 aims to identify opportunities and find solutions for cooperation in both production and business, contributing to the international promotion of the Romanian defense industry and also facilitating a greater openness to the international market through potential cooperation with prestigious companies and well-established manufacturers in the field, for achieving compatibility and interoperability of the existing technology and equipment with that of NATO and EU forces. AGERPRES