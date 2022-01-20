Blizzards, strong winds to sweep Romania

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday two code yellow warnings for blizzard and strong winds, with the first being valid until Saturday morning in the mountain area, at altitudes of over 1,600 metres, and the second until Friday, at 02:00hrs, in six counties in Transylvania.

According to the forecasts, between January 20, 12:00hrs and January 22, 10:00hrs, in the mountains, especially at altitudes over 1,600 meters, wind will pick up speed that will exceed 80 - 100 km / h, there will be blizzards, low visibility and drifting snow.Also, between January 20, 12:00hrs and January 21, 02:00hrs, in the counties of Satu Mare, Salaj, Maramures, Cluj, Bistrita-Nasaud, and Mures, wind will pick up speeds of 55 - 65 km / h, and there will be blowing snow.In the high mountain area, wind will continue to pick up speed and at the end of the week there will be temporary blizzards, blowing snow and low visibility.According to meteorologists, 25 counties out of Romania's 41 are affected by these warnings, some in full and some in part only in mountainous areas.