Blue Air aircraft on Wednesday brings 3 million masks of a total of 90 million imported by Naguma Medical Supply

The Naguma Medical Supply SRL company, part of the InterRo group, is importing 90 million masks from China, in the context of the urgent need of protective materials against the novel coronavirus, the first of the 30 shipments contracted with Blue Air, consisting of 3 million masks, landed on the Otopeni Airport on Wednesday.

The company will donate 100,000 lei to the non-governmental organisation "Daruieste Viata" and 30,000 masks from this first shipping to the employees on the front line of the battle against this pandemic (15,000 masks for the Health Ministry - hospitals - and 15,000 masks for the Ministry of Interior), according to a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES