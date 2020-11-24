Blue Air to operate daily flights from Bucharest Otopeni to London Heathrow starting December 1

Blue Air is adding two flights a week, operating seven weekly services during the winter holidays and until the end of March 2021 to meet the growing demand for the route Bucharest Otopeni - London Heathrow, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, ticket prices start at 29.99 euros/segment, with taxes included.

"As of December 1, 2020, Blue Air will operate daily flights on the route Bucharest Otopeni - London Heathrow. Blue Air had initially planned to operate 5 weekly services, however, to meet the high interest expressed by passengers, the company decided to increase the frequency, adding flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the winter season 20/21," reads the release.

Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers transported, with a ULC - Ultra Low Cost business model focused on the needs of passengers. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft. In its 16 years of operation, Blue Air has carried more than 30 million passengers and flown more than 340 million kilometers. The company is certified IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full member of IATA.