BNR affirms its monetary policy rate 7pct per annum

At a meeting on 4 April 2024, the board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided to keep the bank's monetary policy rate at 7.00% per annum, the bank reported on Thursday.

The BNR board also decided to leave unchanged the lending (Lombard) facility rate at 8.00% per annum and the deposit facility rate at 6.00% per annum, and also to keep the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

The monetary policy rate has been unchanged since January 2023, when NBR raised it from 6.75% to 7% per annum. A