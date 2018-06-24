BNR: Balance of loans to companies and population up 0.3 pct in May 2018

The balance of non-governmental loan granted to credit institutions went up by 0.3 per cent in May 2018 (-0.2 per cent in real terms) compared with April 2018, up top the level of 239.121 billion lei, according to data sent to AGERPRES by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday.

In April, the non-governmental loan climbed 0.7 per cent compared with March.Loans in lei increased by 1.4 Per cent (0.9 per cent in real terms) in May against April, in the context in which loans granted to households climbed 2 per cent, up to 87.23 billion lei and the ones granted to other sectors saw an advance of 0.6 per cent, up to 67.462 billion lei. Overall, the non-governmental loan in lei accounted for 154.69 billion lei in May.On the other hand, the loan in foreign currency expressed in lei dropped by 1.5 per cent (expressed in euro, the loan in hard currency diminished by 1.3 per cent) in May against April, considering a drop by 0.8 per cent in the loans granted to the households (39.81 per cent) and 2.2 in the case of the companies (44.61 billion lei).Compared with May last year, non-governmental loans grew by 6.4 per cent (0.9 per cent in real terms) compared with May 31 2017, due to the increase by 16.1 in the lei component (10.2 per cent in real terms) and the diminishing by 7.8 in the foreign currency component expressed in lei (expressed in euro, the foreign currency loan went down by 9.4 per cent).Loans in lei to households increased by 22.8 per cent in May 2017, while loans to companies increased by 8.5 per cent.With respect to the non-governmental loan expressed in foreign currency, loans to households went down 10.6 per cent and the one for companies by 5.2 per cent.On the other hand, the governmental loan increase by 0.4 per cent in May 2018 compared with April 2018, up to 101.193 billion lei. On May 31 2018, the governmental loan dropped by 0.2 per cent (-5.3 per cent in real terms) compared with May 31 2017.