BNR: Deposits of non-government resident customers up 0.3 pct this January

The deposits of non-government resident customers were 0.3 percent up this January from the previous month, to RON 422.103 billion; compared to January 2020, the advance is 15.8 percent (12.4 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a release on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

RON-denominated deposits of residents, accounting for 65.1 percent of the total deposits of non-government customers, increased 0.2 percent from December 2020 to RON 274.918 billion and 15.5 percent (12.1 percent in real terms) YoY.

RON-denominated household deposits inched up 1.2 percent to RON 153.294 billion from December 2020, and were 16.5 percent (13.1 percent in real terms) higher on a YoY basis.

RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) dropped 1.1 percent to RON 121.624 billion compared to December 2020, and were 14.2 percent (10.9 percent in real terms) higher from the year-ago level.

Forex-denominated deposits of residents expressed in RON (at 34.9 percent of the total deposits of non-government customers) edged up 0.5 percent from the previous month to RON 147.184 billion (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits moved up 0.4 percent to EUR 30.194 billion). Compared to January 2020, the amount was 16.4 percent higher expressed in RON and 14.1 percent up when expressed in EUR.

Forex deposits of households advanced month on month 1.3 percent when expressed in domestic currency to RON 106.657 billion (when expressed in EUR, the advance was 1.2 percent). The increase from the year-ago level was 16.2 percent when expressed in RON (13.9 percent when expressed in EUR).

Forex-denominated deposits of other sectors went down 1.5 percent from the previous month to RON 40.527 billion when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, the decrease was 1.6 percent). YoY, the amount was 17 percent up when expressed in RON, and 14.7 percent higher when expressed in EUR.