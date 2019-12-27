BNR: Deposits of non-governmental resident clients up 1.8 pct in November

Deposits of non-governmental resident clients increased by 1.8 per cent in November 2019 compared with October 2019, up to 356.611 billion lei and by 9.9 per cent (5.9 per cent in real terms) compared with November 2018, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Deposits in lei of households increased by 1.4 per cent compared with October 2019, up to 127.877 billion lei, and by 7.8 per cent in real terms compared with November 2018.Deposits in lei of other sectors (non-financial companies and non-monetary financial institutions) increased by 2.0 per cent (up to 104.915 billion lei) against October 2019 and by 7.9 per cent compared with November the previous year.The foreign currency deposits of residents, expressed in lei, rose by 2.0 per cent against October 2019, up to 123,819 billion lei (expressed in euro, foreign currency deposits increased by 1.6 per cent, up to to 25,914 billion euros).Compared with the same month of the previous year, the foreign currency deposits of the residents expressed in lei increased by 14.0 per cent (expressed in euros, the foreign currency deposits of the residents increased by 11.1 per cent).The foreign currency deposits of households, expressed in lei, registered an increase of 1.5 per cent (1.3 per cent in real terms) compared with October 2019 (expressed in euros, the foreign currency deposits of the households increased by 1.1 per cent). Compared with the same period of 2018, the increase in the foreign currency deposits of households expressed in lei was 16.1 per cent (the increase was 13.1 per cent, when the indicator is expressed in euros).Foreign currency deposits of other sectors (non-financial companies and non-monetary financial institutions), expressed in lei, increased by 3.4 per cent (3.1 per cent in real terms) compared with October 2019 (expressed in euros, they increased (2.9 per cent).Compared with the same month of the previous year, the foreign currency deposits of residents from other sectors, expressed in lei, increased by 9.0 per cent (expressed in euros, they increased by 6.2 per cent). AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)