BNR, interested in drawing up in-depth economic studies on developments in construction field

The situation in the construction sector can be considered an important indicator of the general economic state of the country, and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) is interested in drawing up in-depth economic studies and analyzes about the developments in this field, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

"The field of construction, as a whole, now represents in Romania a major component of economic growth. Therefore, the situation in this sector can be considered an important indicator of the general economic state of the country. Today we are opening a dialogue platform with the representatives of this system. We are interested in drawing up in-depth economic studies and analyzes about the developments in this field. The partnership that we concluded with the Construction Designer Employers' Association can be integrated, moreover, into already established programs of the BNR, dedicated to the business environment, such as EconomicHub, which started in 2019. The central bank's initiative to contribute to the growth of entrepreneurial education at the national level, by starting in 2023 the Top Entrepreneurship project together with the Romanian Association of Banks, the Association of Financial Companies in Romania, the Romanian Fintech Association, the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Romanian Banking Institute, the National Loan Guarantee Fund for SMEs, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and representatives of the academic environment", Mugur Isarescu told the conference with the theme "Development - from planning for stability and durability", organized by the National Bank of Romania and Construction Designer Employers' Association.

He mentioned that such collaborations are common for the National Bank, an institution that has openly assumed an important role in the economic debate.