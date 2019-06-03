BNR: International reserves – May 2019

On 31 May 2019, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 32,834 million, compared to EUR 33,690 million on 30 April 2019.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

• EUR 1,111 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance’s accounts and the European Commission’s account, and other;

• EUR 1,967 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other. Interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt amounted to approximately EUR 1,186 million, of which principal repayments and interest payments to the European Commission by the Ministry of Public Finance came in at EUR 1,039 million.

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 3,881 million.

On 31 May 2019, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 36,715 million, compared to EUR 37,510 million on 30 April 2019.

During June 2019, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 104 million.

Notes:

The series of indicators (available from April 2005) can be accessed in different formats (html, xls, xml and csv) in the interactive database at: http://www.bnr.ro/Interactive-database-1107.aspx.

The next press release on international reserves will be issued on 1 July 2019. See the release calendar at: http://www.bnr.ro/News-calendar-3204.aspx.

Press release archive: http://www.bnr.ro/Press-Releases---International-Reserves-4153.aspx.