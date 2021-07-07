BNR keeps key interest rate at 1.25% p.a.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided at a Wednesday meeting, to keep the monetary policy interest rate at 1.25% per annum and to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

"In its meeting of 7 July 2021, the Board of the National Bank of Romania decided the following: to keep the monetary policy rate at 1.25 percent per annum; to leave unchanged the deposit facility rate at 0.75 percent per annum and the lending (Lombard) facility rate at 1.75 percent per annum; to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions," reads a BNR press statement released on Wednesday.

BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu was scheduled to hold a press briefing on the matter later in the day.