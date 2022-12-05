BNR launches silver coin dedicated to 140 years since establishment of Bucharest Stock Exchange

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) launched on Monday, in the numismatic circuit, a silver coin to mark 140 years since the establishment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, told Agerpres.

According to the Central Bank, the obverse of the coin depicts the current headquarters of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '10 LEI', the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue '2022.'

The reverse of the coin presents a vintage image of the former headquarters of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the inscriptions 'BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI' and '140 ANI.'

The silver coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by certificates of authenticity in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The maximum mintage is 5,000 silver coins.

The selling price for the silver coin, including the certificate of authenticity, is lei 450.00, VAT excluded.

The silver coins dedicated to 140 years since the establishment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

The silver coins will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.