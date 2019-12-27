BNR: Non-governmental credit balance up 0.1 per cent in November

The balance of non-governmental credits granted to credit institutions increased by 0.1 per cent in 2019 (-0.1 per cent in real terms) against November 2019, up to 268.672 billion lei, according to a press release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Friday sent to AGERPRES.

Credits granted in lei, accounting for 67.2 per cent of the total non-governmental credits, increased by 0.6 per cent (0.4 per cent in real terms) and loans in foreign currency denominated in lei decreased by 0.8 per cent (denominated in euros, the loans in foreign currency dropped 1.3 per cent).Compared with the same month of the previous year, the non-governmental credit recorded a growth by 7.2 per cent (3.3 per cent in real terms), based on the 9.7 per cent growth of the lei component (5.7 per cent in real terms) and the 2.4 per cent growth in the foreign currency component expressed in lei (expressed in euro, credits in foreign currency dropped 0.2 per cent).Government credit decreased by 7.2 million lei in November 2019 against October 2019, down to 109.969 billion lei. Compared with November 2018, the governmental credit increased by 5.8 per cent (2.0 per cent in real terms).The broad money supply (M3) recorded 411.921 billion lei in balance in end-November 2019. Compared with October 2019, this balance increased by 1.9 per cent (1.6 per cent in real terms), and compared with November 2018 the broad money supply (M3) increased by 9.5 per cent (5.5 per cent in real terms).