BNR: Over 19.2 million cards issued in Romania, by end of June 2021

The total number of cards issued in Romania at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was 19,201,775 units, up 1.4% compared to the end of the previous quarter, show the data centralized by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to the quoted source, out of this total, 14,875,692 cards (77.47%) were active, compared to 14,592,364 at the end of March.

A number of 16,202,595 cards had a debit function and 2,889,638 a credit function.On the other hand, as of June 30, 2021, the number of existing ATMs in Romania was 10,252, that of POS of 272,003 and that of EFTPOS (Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale) of 271,786.