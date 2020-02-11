BNR trims its 2020 inflation forecast to 3 percent

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has lowered its 2020 inflation forecast to 3 percent from the previous estimate of 3.1 percent, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu told a press conference on Tuesday.

The central bank's inflation projection for next year stands at 3.2 percent."The annual CPI inflation is projected to return to the target corridor starting with Q1 2020 (2.8 percent), amid the exhaustion of the effects of supply shocks from 2019. It will subsequently take to an upward trajectory, driven by pressures from core inflation, but will remain within the target band," the BNR said.

