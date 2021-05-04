 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

BNR's forex reserves advance 7.26pct in April 2021, to 38.304bn euros

Agerpres
BNR

As of April 30 2021, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves were standing at 38,304 million euros, as against 35,709 million euros on March 31, 2021, BNR, the central bank, announced on Tuesday.

During the month, 4,173 million euros worth of inflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts (including the amounts resulting from the Ministry of Finance's Eurobond issues of a total nominal value of 3,500 million euros), inflows into the European Commission's account and other, agerpres.ro confirms.

Also, 1,578 million euros worth of outflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 4,881 million euros.

As of April 30, 2021, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) were standing at 43,185 million euros, as against 40,497 million euros on March 31, 2021.

In May 2021, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 222 million euros.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.