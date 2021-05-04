BNR's forex reserves advance 7.26pct in April 2021, to 38.304bn euros

As of April 30 2021, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves were standing at 38,304 million euros, as against 35,709 million euros on March 31, 2021, BNR, the central bank, announced on Tuesday.

During the month, 4,173 million euros worth of inflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts (including the amounts resulting from the Ministry of Finance's Eurobond issues of a total nominal value of 3,500 million euros), inflows into the European Commission's account and other, agerpres.ro confirms.

Also, 1,578 million euros worth of outflows were recorded representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 4,881 million euros.

As of April 30, 2021, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) were standing at 43,185 million euros, as against 40,497 million euros on March 31, 2021.

In May 2021, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 222 million euros.