Bogdan Aurescu, at extraordinary reunion of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of NATO states dedicated to situation in Afghanistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, took part on Friday in the extraordinary reunion of the heads of diplomacy of the NATO member states, where the "accelerated" deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan was analyzed, as well as the implications on the evacuation efforts of citizens from allied states, partners and Afghans that collaborated with the Alliance's mission, as well as their families.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed in his intervention Romania's special preoccupation towards the developments in Afghanistan, as well as solidarity with the Afghani people and highlighted the necessity for allies to act in unity and coordinated, the priority being represented to ensuring the unhindered access towards and in the Kabul International Airport for all people who wish to leave Afghanistan. He showed in this sense that the evacuation efforts coordination needs to be improved, including managing access in the airport," according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)'s press release, sent to AGERPRES.

Aurescu mentioned the necessity of NATO to continue monitoring the security situation, to improve coordination with the European Union and other international actors and to initiate a new strategic approach regarding Afghanistan, accompanied by an adequate strategic communication. Furthermore, he referred to the need to efficiently manage the humanitarian situation and to support those segments of the Afghani society which continue to share the Western democratic values, the MAE press release reads, Agerpres informs.

At the end of the reunion, the allied Ministers of Foreign Affairs agreed to a joint Declaration.