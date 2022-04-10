Bogdan Aurescu, at Foreign Affairs Council, on Monday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Monday in the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from member states of the European Union - the Foreign Affairs Council, which will take place in Luxemburg.

The main topics on the agenda will be the EU's response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the EU's initiative - Global Gateway, adopted on December 20201. The European Ministers of Foreign Affairs will briefly tackle aspects regarding West Balkans, Lydia and Mali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Sunday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, prior to the meeting there will be a working lunch with the participation of the head prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, regarding the investigations of war crimes in Ukraine.Furthermore, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will take part, along with his European counterparts, to a lunch with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs from Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt, and Iceland, Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, the talks being focused on the situation in Ukraine.Talks regarding Russia's aggression against Ukraine will take place in the context of the latest developments on site."Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate the firm condemnation of the atrocities in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities and will show that Romania supports the immediate and thorough investigation of these actions by the International Criminal Court. He will present the evaluation of the Romanian side upon the current stage of the conflict and impact on the region. Furthermore, he will mention additional measures took by Romania in order to support Ukraine and to receive Ukrainians fleeing the war. He will show that it is necessary to continue international efforts of isolating Russia in a multilateral plan, the most recent action being suspending Russia's right in the Council for Human Rights, during the UN's General Assembly on April 7," MAE specifies.