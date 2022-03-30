 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bogdan Aurescu to attend Bucharest Nine Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bratislava

mae.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Thursday in the Bucharest Nine (B9) ministerial meeting in Bratislava, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

Also attending will be NATO and U.S. representatives.

The meeting of B9 diplomats takes place amid the continuing illegal military aggression of Russia in Ukraine, which inflicts heavy damage on Ukraine civilians and civilian targets and negatively affects regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security; also, it shortly follows the NATO Summit held in Brussels on March 24.

The Bratislava meeting is the second of the B9 format organized since the beginning of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, after the extraordinary summit on February 25, co-organized by President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrej Duda. Also, on February 3, 2022 Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu hosted in Bucharest B9 ministerial consultations via videoconference, with the participation of the French and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers, Agerpres.ro informs.

The B9 format is an initiative launched in 2015 by President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, that brings together the 9 NATO member states on the eastern flank of the Alliance: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.