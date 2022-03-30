Bogdan Aurescu to attend Bucharest Nine Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bratislava

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Thursday in the Bucharest Nine (B9) ministerial meeting in Bratislava, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

Also attending will be NATO and U.S. representatives.

The meeting of B9 diplomats takes place amid the continuing illegal military aggression of Russia in Ukraine, which inflicts heavy damage on Ukraine civilians and civilian targets and negatively affects regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security; also, it shortly follows the NATO Summit held in Brussels on March 24.

The Bratislava meeting is the second of the B9 format organized since the beginning of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, after the extraordinary summit on February 25, co-organized by President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrej Duda. Also, on February 3, 2022 Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu hosted in Bucharest B9 ministerial consultations via videoconference, with the participation of the French and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers, Agerpres.ro informs.

The B9 format is an initiative launched in 2015 by President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, that brings together the 9 NATO member states on the eastern flank of the Alliance: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.