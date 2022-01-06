Bogdan Aurescu to participate, on Friday, in meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Friday in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, which will take place through video-conference, the debates being about the security situation in the Eastern Vicinity and the Black Sea generated by the massive deployment of Russian troops in the proximity of Ukraine and its implications for the Euro-Atlantic stability, as a whole, MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) informed.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Aurescu will refer to the "necessity of continuing efforts for strengthening the allied posture of determent and defence in a coherent and comprehensive way throughout the entire Eastern Flank, including and especially in the Black Sea region, in the context of the current security evolutions in the Eastern Vicinity of the Alliance".

The head of the Romanian diplomacy will also highlight the importance of consolidating trans-Atlantic relations and increasing allied cohesion, as well as deepening cooperation with Eastern allies. Furthermore, the Romanian minister will reiterate our country's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized frontiers.

The ministerial reunion was summoned by the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg and will precede meetings in the NATO - Ukraine Committee on January 11 and NATO-Russia Council on January 12, which will take place in Brussels, the objective being to adequately prepare for them".