Bogdan Licu: SIIJ, not to withdraw any appeal in criminal cases, in Ghita's case it was justified

Interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu said on Monday, following talks at the Justice Crime Investigation Section, that the SIIJ will no longer withdraw the appeals already declared in the cases that concern the magistrates and that the withdrawal of the appeal in the Ghita file would have been justified.

Bogdan Licu spoke for over two hours with prosecutors with SIIJ, and at the end of the talks he announced that the Section would no longer withdraw the appeals already declared in the cases solved at first instance and in which there are also magistrates.Licu said that he discussed the appeals already withdrawn under the mandate of Prosecutor Gheorghe Stan, the former head of the Section, currently a judge with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), and said that in the case of the withdrawn appeal in Sebastian Ghita's case, the decision would have been justified."Of the three withdrawn appeals, (...) in the case in which the two prosecutors, Liviu Tudose and Mihaila Aurelian were investigated, we found that the basis of the withdrawal of that appeal was the investigation that is currently taking place in relation to the prosecutors Lucian Onea and Mircea Negulescu, who are under judicial control. One important thing, that I do not know if you know, is that in that case file, before DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate] sent it to court, were heard five prosecutors with leading positions who expressed their opinion in writing, namely that there are no criminal deeds there and that the file should not be sent to court. About the other two withdrawn calls I had no one to talk to, because Gheorghe Stan is no longer here," the interim prosecutor explained.