Bogdan Licu: We do not agree with elimination of magistrates' special pensions

Acting Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu expressed hope Wednesday that the special pensions of the magistrates will not be eliminated.

"I hope that the special pensions for the magistrates will not be eliminated. The only amendment that I will make and have made all the time is that it is not normal for the amount, the quantum of the pension paid to be more than the equivalent salary of the one who works. This discrepancy should be eliminated here. Otherwise, the elimination of special pensions - we do not agree with that," said Bogdan Licu, upon entering the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) seat.On Wednesday, the National Trade Union of the Dicasterial Judicial Registry announced that more than 6,000 clerks will come before the courts and prosecutors' offices in the country to protest in relation to the repeal of service pensions.Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu announced that he will have a meeting with the clerks on Friday.