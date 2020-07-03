Bolos: Gov't, open to back urban mobility projects, including metropolitan train ones

The Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, declared on Friday in Brasov that there is an openness at the level of the Government to support projects of local authorities on urban mobility, including on the area of light rail transport, noting that, the perspective was opened by Emergency Ordinance 1/2020, recently published in the Official Gazette.

"There is an openness - and I do not say it for the sake of words, but also practically - to open new horizons for what public passenger transport means. Here, the Romanian Government approved Emergency Ordinance 1/2020, recently published in the Official Gazette, in which this perspective is open to local authorities, including the metropolitan, urban train area, an easy form of transport to facilitate public passenger transport, so there is this possibility, especially since there are two lines of financing - one related to urban mobility, and the other of urban regeneration will be made available to local authorities," Bolos told a news conference.The minister emphasized that such projects could also be financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the new EU financial instrument.