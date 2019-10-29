Bolton (Liberty Steel UK): We want to improve quality of products made at Galati steel plant

Liberty Steel plans to improve the quality of products made at the eastern Galati steel plant to enter new markets, said Jon Bolton, CEO of Liberty Steeel UK, in an interview with AGERPRES.

The group, which acquired the former Sidex Galati, announced on Tuesday that Liberty Steel plants will merge into a global group, setting carbon neutral operations by 2030. This will create the Liberty Steel Group division, which will have three parts: Liberty Primary Steel (which will include the Galati plant), Liberty GreenSteel and Liberty Engineered Steel. Bolton said that nothing will change in terms of management in Galati and there will be no redundancies following this reorganization.

According to Bolton, Liberty Steel will invest significant amounts in Galati. When we finish that analysis, at the end of this year, we will be able to talk about when the investments will start and how much we will spend. But it is too early to quantify this for the moment, he added.

Currently we produce flat products and steel pipes and tubes. Our ambition is to enter new markets by improving the quality of the products and the characteristics of the products we make in Galati, says Bolton, adding that one of the reasons Liberty Steel took over the Galati plant is that the growth in Romania is significantly larger than that in Western Europe.