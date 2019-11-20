Book about Custodian of Romania's Crown released at Gaudeamus book fair

A book called volume "Lumea Majestatii Sale. Jubileul Custodelui Coroanei Romane" (Her Majesty's World. The Jubilee of the Guardian of the Romanian Crown) was launched on Wednesday, in the presence of Prince Radu, at the Gaudeamus Radio Romania book fair.

"I think it is a good time that, within a few days of the 30th anniversary of the December 1989 Revolution, we should realise that this country, which has us as descendants of those who once managed to make it big and complete, has been fundamentally marked by the Royal House of Romania," said Daniel Sandru, one of the book coordinators, along with Alexandru Muraru.According to historian Filip Lucian Iorga, the publishing of this work "in a privileged time" speaks of a model that the Royal Family and HM Margareta offered and continues to offer."If we talk about the last three decades, the Royal Family, Her Majesty Margareta, represented and still represents a presence that offers poise, while setting an example, a model. This institution and the person currently representing it show us that Romania can be that as well. It can be attentive to itself, it can have memory, it can be dignified, poised, and it can dedicate itself to beautiful causes, to noble causes. It shows us that with all its wounds, Romania has a chance of continuing on the way that was paved in the mid-19th century," said the historian.Actress Oana Pellea also holds the custodian of the Crown as a model.Published by the Corint Publishing House, the book represents, according to its coordinators, "an opportunity to pay tribute to Her Majesty Margareta in a jubilee volume, in which members of the Royal Family of Romania, successors to the throne or members of the royal or ruling European families, close collaborators, family friends, diplomatic personalities, important names of the Romanian and European institutional present about their memories write down their thoughts or projections on the life, mission and destiny of the Custodian of the Crown for Romania in 2020."The book is divided into three parts - words about Margareta by potentates; the institutional role of the royal house and Margareta; and portraits in time of Margareta - and it opens with a foreword by the Prince of Wales.