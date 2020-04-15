BOR spokesman: BOR-MAI agreement, inter-institutional, Church does not make decisions, only respects them

The spokesman of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Vasile Banescu, states that the agreement of the Romanian Patriarchy with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) was an "inter-institutional, official and public" one and that "the Church does not make decisions, it only respects them".

"The agreement of the Romanian Patriarchy with the MAI was an inter-institutional, official and public one. It's natural, as Christians and citizens that vigorously respect the law, to ask in the context of the biggest Christian holy day some essential things that do not come into conflict with any of the regulations in force. The Church does not make the decision, it only respects them. That is what the BOR has been rigorously doing since the beginning of the pandemic and is concretely helping those affected. Up to now, with around 10 million lei. This is what the Church will do going forward," Banescu showed, in a statement given on Wednesday to AGERPRES.Previously, Vasile Banescu stated that the Patriarchy's agreement with the MAI is "in its content, to the last letter, in consonance with all the regulations of the state of emergency" and emphasizes that Romania is a country and society founded on the values of Christianity, "neither Christian-centered, nor Christian-phobic".He claimed that to offer, with "measures of total protection and in perfect legality, Holy Light to those that request it", is an act to be hailed, not criticized.Internal Affairs Minister Marcel Vela, announced, on Tuesday, that following an agreement between MAI and BOR, the distribution of Holy Light brought from Jerusalem on the night of Saturday, April 18, will be done by volunteers of the parishes and by public order crews and patrols on mission, starting with 20:00.President Klaus Iohannis, stated, on Wednesday, that he will request in the meeting he will have with the Prime Minister and several ministers the agreement between the MAI and BOR be rescinded