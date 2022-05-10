Borbely: We have a new job in Romania, durable development expert, we are the first in Europe

Romania has a new job, durable development expert, we are the first ones in Europe, and until 2026 we will have 2,000 such experts, Laszlo Borbely declared, state councilor in the Department for Durable Development.

"We have a job occupation rate, which is the highest in Europe - 21.4%, but we have no specialists. What have we done with education for the past 32 years? We, in Romania, in the Department for Durable Development, have a new job, durable development expert, and we are the first ones in Europe with such a job, from what I heard. We will have 2,000 durable development experts until 2026, the first 150 we are educating now through a post-university class in the public administration and not only, expert in durable development in various fields. Let us all join in to have durable development experts in the area of agriculture. We will certainly be partners (...). Partnership is one of the key-words," Borbely mentioned, during the National Conference dedicated to the "Young Leaders for Agriculture" Program.

The state councilor mentioned that the department has a durable development strategy and 17 objectives which "we should take into consideration", and at least 5 of them are in direct link with agriculture and developing agriculture.

"The second objective is clear: no hunger, objective 9, which means research-innovation, objective 11 - durable communities, objective 12 - production and durable consumption, objective 15 - biodiversity, but I am also mentioning objective 14 regarding aquatic life. What does this mean? No country can prosper without agriculture. If we look at the numbers, in 2011, from the GDP, 6.5% was in agriculture, and 3.5% in 2020, a rate that was smaller than the rest of the economy, we still have a problem with climate change. (...) In 2005-2006, 2010-2011 we had disastrous flooding, we've had draught for a few years, we have frost, how do we answer to these?" he said.AGERPRES