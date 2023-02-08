 
     
Border police catch 31 migrants hiding in two westbound cargo trucks

Arad border police caught 31 migrants of various nationalities as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary hidden in two long haul trucks headed for Germany and Lithuania, respectively, that were in for clearance at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point.

Based on a risk analysis, the border police proceeded to a thorough check of the vehicles and discovered a total of 31 foreign citizens hidden in the cargo compartment, or concealed behind a double wall fitted on the semi-trailer. They were all taken to the precincts for investigations that determined that they hail from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, Egypt, Nepal and Afghanistan, that they were legally staying in Romania but intended to illegally make it to Western Europe, the Arad Border Police reported on Wednesday.

Both drivers - a Belarusian and a Bulgarian - are being investigated for migrant trafficking. AGERPRES

