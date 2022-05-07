Border Police Inspectorate records more than 8,000 Ukrainians entering Romanian on Friday

More than 80,700 people, including 8,072 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday through the border crossings.

According to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, 80,741 people entered Romania through all the border crossing points in the last 24 hours, out of whom 8,072 were Ukrainian citizens (an increase by 4.3pct compared to the previous day).

In what concerns the border with Ukraine, 4,579 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (an increase by 10.4pct), while other 1,555 Ukrainian citizens entered our country through the border with the Republic of Moldova (an increase by 3.5pct).

From the beginning of this crisis (February 24 ,22), until May 6, at 12.00 am, 874,988 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania. Also, starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 909,517 Ukrainians entered our country.

Furthermore, the border control on the way in is carried out operatively, according to the provisions of the national and community legislation.

Measures to strengthen the border surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews conducting now missions in their areas of responsibility. The police operates in an integrated manner with the other institutions with responsibilities in this field, in view of an operative exchange of data and information, as well as for the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the cases that might come up, states the same source. AGERPRES