Border Police: More than 8,000 Ukrainians enter Romania in past 24 hours

More than 72,000 people, including 8,350 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday.According to a press release of the Border Police, 72,930 people entered Romania through the border crossing points on Monday, of whom 8,350 were Ukrainian citizens (up 5.4pct from the previous day).
On the border with Ukraine, 4,924 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (a slight increase of 0.9pct), and on the border with the Republic of Moldova 1,505 (increase of 8.1pct).
Since the beginning of this crisis, until Monday, at 12.00 am, 685,354 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.
The Border Police emphasizes that the border control at the entrance to Romania through the border crossing points is carried out with efficiency, according to the provisions of the national and community legislation.
Measures to strengthen the border surveillance device have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews conducting missions in areas of responsibility. It acts in an integrated system with the other institutions with attributions in the field, in order to an operative exchange of data and information, as well as for the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the appeared cases, it is specified in the quoted press release.