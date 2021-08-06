Brewers Association marks International Beer Day with campaign against alcohol consumption..

The Romanian Brewers Association on Friday launched a campaign to prevent alcohol consumption among drivers entitled "0% ALCOHOL. 100% STEERING WHEEL.", aiming to raise awareness of drivers, passengers, and other participants in the road traffic regarding the negative consequences of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and, thus, the reduction of the number of accidents.

According to a press release of the Association, the campaign is carried out in partnership with the Romanian Police.

The event starts on Friday, the International Beer Day, on the A2 motorway, at the Fetesti charging station, where the police and the representatives of the Romanian Brewers Association send the preventive message to the drivers and passengers of the cars, Agerpres informs.

The campaign will also take place on social media, in Petrom stations, on Kiss FM, Rock FM, Magic FM, and National FM radio stations, and through several informative-preventive materials that will be broadcast during August.

Also, the actor Radu Valcan supports the messages of the campaign through a video.

The head of the Romanian Brewers Association, Julia Leferman, told the drivers that non-alcoholic beer is a safe alternative to driving.

"Promoting responsible alcohol consumption is a constant concern of the Romanian Brewers Association since its establishment. Together with our traditional partner, the Romanian Police, we are always interested in informing consumers as effectively as possible about the situations in which risks associated with alcohol consumption may occur," said Leferman.

In the first 6 months of 2021, due to driving under the influence of alcohol, 87 severe road accidents occurred, with 24 people being left dead and another 71 were seriously injured, it is mentioned in the press release of the Association of Romanian Brewers.