Briefing on coronavirus measures by Foreign, Internal Affairs Ministries for diplomatic missions in Bucharest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized on Tuesday a briefing session for the diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Bucharest, on the measures taken nationwide to manage and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The measures taken in this regard by the national authorities were presented by the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, who emphasized the importance of the measures adopted by Romania for controlling and reducing the spread of COVID-19 infection, and that these measures have data and analyses provided by the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control as underlying basis, a release informs.Arafat also stressed that the adopted measures apply both to Romanian citizens and to foreign nationals who arrive in Romania from the coronavirus-striken areas.The senior emergency official highlighted the efforts made to ensure a correct and transparent public communication, reminding that the Romanian authorities are currently releasing two daily briefings, which are accessible both on the websites of the competent institutions (the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and on the sites of Romania's diplomatic missions abroad."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its openness to a constant dialogue with the diplomatic missions accredited to Bucharest in order to keep them informed about the measures taken by the Romanian authorities, and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts in the process of managing and preventing the European and international spread of COVID-19," the cited release said.On the sidelines of the briefing session, Secretary of State Raed Arafat also met with ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, Mihai Gribincea. The talks focused on ways of cooperation and on the assistance Romania can provide with ensuring the protection of Moldovan citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the press release states. AGERPRES