British ambassador, Oradea mayor discuss investment opportunities

British ambassador to Romania Paul Brummell, while on a visit this Monday to northwestern Oradea and the headquarters of the city's local administration, discussed with mayor Ilie Bolojan local investment opportunities and voiced interest in the city's economic situation, the City Hall said in a release.

The diplomat and the head of the municipal government also discussed the priorities envisaged by the municipality, cooperation between the Oradea Local Development Agency and the British - Romanian Chamber of Commerce, as well as cultural projects that could be carried out by the British Council in the upcoming period.

