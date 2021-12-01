British ambassador's congratulation message: Fighting climate change - essential in UK-Romania cooperation

The fight against climate change will be an important aspect of cooperation between our countries next year, ambassador of the United Kingdom in Bucharest Andrew Noble said in a video message on the occasion of Romania National Day, agerpres reports.

"Many happy returns, Romania! I greet you on the 103rd anniversary of Romania's unification in 1918. As the British ambassador in Bucharest, it's an important opportunity and an honor for me to be a part of the bridge that connects our countries. But we also have one million Romanian citizens in Great Britain, as part of our Strategic Partnership," the British diplomat says.

Andrew Noble stressed that his main concern next year will be tackling the climate issues entered on the agenda of the UN Conference on Climate Change - COP26 (Glasgow, October 31 - November 12)."You know that this November we held a big summit in Glasgow aimed at combating today's climate problems that will become even more serious in the future. This will be a very important aspect of the cooperation between our countries next year. I wish you a very beautiful holiday! Many happy returns!," said ambassador Andrew Noble.