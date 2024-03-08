Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Archbishopric disapproves of using National Cathedral construction as electoral wedge issue

observatornews.ro
biserica

The Archbishopric of Bucharest said on Friday that it disapproves of the use for electoral purposes "of the pretext to support or not the construction of the National Cathedral," adding that the allocation of funds by the authorities is secured under Law 261/2005 which provides support from the national budget and local budgets.

"Following the appearance in the media of statements made by a public authority of the capital, the Archbishopric of Bucharest disapproves of the use for electoral purposes of the pretext to support or not the construction of the National Cathedral.

Law 261/2005, as subsequently amended, provides for support from the national budget and local budgets for the construction of the National Cathedral, built to honour the memory of all Romanian heroes of all times. The financial support received from the authorities was offered and is offered only under this law of the Romanian state," the Press Office of the Bishopric of Bucharest reports.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.