Bucharest Archbishopric disapproves of using National Cathedral construction as electoral wedge issue

The Archbishopric of Bucharest said on Friday that it disapproves of the use for electoral purposes "of the pretext to support or not the construction of the National Cathedral," adding that the allocation of funds by the authorities is secured under Law 261/2005 which provides support from the national budget and local budgets.

Law 261/2005, as subsequently amended, provides for support from the national budget and local budgets for the construction of the National Cathedral, built to honour the memory of all Romanian heroes of all times. The financial support received from the authorities was offered and is offered only under this law of the Romanian state," the Press Office of the Bishopric of Bucharest reports.