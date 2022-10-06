Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories 2022 starts on Thursday at Romexpo

The Bucharest Auto Show (SAB) & Accessories 2022 opens on Thursday at Romexpo, the event being scheduled to end on October 16.

According to the organizers, at this year's edition of SAB, one can admire premieres, exclusive models and some of the novelties of the 2022 - 2023 season belonging to the following brands: BMW, Citroen, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Honda, Ineos Grenadier, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Mini, Opel, Piaggio, Ram, Ssang Yong, Suzuki, Tesla and Toyota, told Agerpres.

SUV Cars, the importer of DFSK, SERES, BAIC, FAW and JAC brands, will also be present at the stands.

The event takes place in Pavilion B2 within Romexpo, as well as in the adjacent outdoor area, on a total surface of over 25,000 square meters.

The official opening of SAB & Accessories will be marked by a press conference where the following are expected: Benone Marian Matei - Inspector General of the Romanian Police, Stelian Bujduveanu - Deputy Mayor of the Capital, Alina Nita - General Director of the Romanian Auto Registry, Adrian Crit - General Director of Bucharest Transport Company (STB), and Cristian Pistol - general director of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR).