Bucharest children's cancer hospital built on donations and sponsorships inaugurated on Friday

The first National Children's Hospital for Cancer, Severe Illnesses and Trauma built from donations and sponsorships on the grounds of the 'Marie Curie' Children's Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest was inaugurated Friday evening.

Project initiator Carmen Uscatu, president of the Give Life Association which organized the event marking the completion of the facility, said that it was built with the contribution of over 350,000 individuals and 8,000 companies.

"Today, in this touching moment, we are able to say 'we made a hospital'. A hospital where, for the first time in Romania, a child afflicted by cancer will receive treatment as any parent would wish. As of tomorrow we'll say 'we are building a medical campus', because we need to move all the specialties of the 'Marie Curie' Hospital to new premises, to build training and research spaces, a hotel for parents and children. We won't stop here, and we are asking you to keep supporting us. We are 350,000 people, we are more than 8,000 companies, and we need to stay together, to also bring the Romanian state at our side in this country project," said Carmen Uscatu, noting that from now on, there is a place in Romania where parents who learn that their child has a "terrible diagnosis" can seek treatment.

Present at the event, actor and musician Tudor Chirila said that he is truly impressed by the act of the 350,000 Romanians who donated money for the construction of the hospital.

"We know the conjugation in Romanian - we will do, we do, we did. The Romanian state doesn't speak Romanian. The Romanian state will just do sometime in an uncertain future, it still lives in the future tense. It hasn't yet learned the present or the past, therefore I have a problem with the Romanian state, because first of all it needs to learn Romanian in order to be able to speak with its own citizens, so as to defuse all adversity between us and the Romanian state, because it's there, this cannot be denied. (...) Just figure what kind of a country this is, where people build a hospital despite the adversity of the Romanian state. What tremendous potential this country could have if we weren't ruled by crooks," Chirila concluded.