The 2024 draft budget of the Bucharest City Hall has been rejected for the third time by the General Council.

It received 17 "in favour" votes, 23 abstentions and one vote "against".

Previously, two amendments supported by general mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, as well as an amendment supported by the National Liberal Group (PNL) group and another belonging to the Social Democratic Group (PSD) group were rejected.