Bucharest City recording highest COVID-19 new case count: 447; counties of Timis, Cluj follow

The latest highest COVID-19 new case count has been reported by Bucharest City - 447 and the counties of Timis - 245; Cluj - 201; Ilfov - 146; Maramures - 121; Brasov - 116; Suceava - 112; and Iasi - 104, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Covasna - 7; Giurgiu - 9; Harghita - 13; Buzau, and Ialomita - 14 each; Mehedinti, and Vrancea - 17 each.

In all, 2,878 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since the previous reporting, following tests performed nationwide.

