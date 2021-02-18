 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest City reporting most new COVID-19 cases: 524; Timis, Cluj counties next

forbes.ro
COVID-19 test pozitiv

The areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania from the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 524, as well as the counties of Timis - 289; Cluj - 175; Brasov - 155; Iasi - 141; Maramures - 125; Hunedoara - 104, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Harghita - 9; Covasna - 12; Calarasi and Mehedinti - 14 cases each; Caras-Severin, Giurgiu and Ialomita - 15 cases each.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 3,058 on Thursday from the previous reporting following tests performed at the national level.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.