Bucharest City reporting most new COVID-19 cases: 524; Timis, Cluj counties next

The areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania from the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 524, as well as the counties of Timis - 289; Cluj - 175; Brasov - 155; Iasi - 141; Maramures - 125; Hunedoara - 104, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Harghita - 9; Covasna - 12; Calarasi and Mehedinti - 14 cases each; Caras-Severin, Giurgiu and Ialomita - 15 cases each.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 3,058 on Thursday from the previous reporting following tests performed at the national level.