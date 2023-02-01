Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov, Iasi record 39.8pct of COVID cases over Jan 23-29

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of January 23 - 29, 39.8pct of the cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov, Iasi, told Agerpres.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 50pct of the confirmed cases were recorded among non-vaccinated people.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 49.2pct were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

Also, 42.3pct of the total deaths were recorded in Suceava, Bihor, Cluj, Dolj and Mures.

85.2pct of the recorded deaths were in unvaccinated people.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5pct of all deaths were recorded in people over 60, and 54.7pct of deaths in men.

Also, 93.7pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.