Bucharest College of Physicians: Healthcare staff should not be threatened with possible criminal liability

n a press statement released on Tuesday, the Bucharest College of Physicians emphasises that healthcare staff should not be threatened with "possible" criminal liability, adding that "the staff's morale" is "severely affected" by the current situation.

"The healthcare staff should not be threatened with possible criminal liability, as their morale is already severely affected by the current situation. The resignation of healthcare staff, who will bear the consequences of such a resignation for the rest of their lives anyway, should not be forbidden, as we believe that this burden is enough punishment. We do not believe that in such a fight a terrorised, fearful and hesitant medical staff can be useful. Such pressures only increase the risk of medical errors," reads the statement.According to the organisation, isolation spaces should be created in all hospitals, COVID or non-COVID, for suspected patients, with all the correct protective measures for the healthcare staff.All patients with symptoms suggestive of SARS-CoV-2 infection should be treated as suspected and properly isolated for the protection of both healthcare staff and other patients until laboratory test results are out, according to the statement."The Bucharest College of Physicians finds the threats to the health of the population, as well as those to doctors and the entire healthcare staff to be serious and likely to worsen in the coming days. (....) Ensure the right conditions for the army of the people in white coats to be able to fight and we can assure you that it will do its duty, regardless of the risks assumed! We hope that all state institutions, as well as the civil society will take our appeal into consideration!," the release also reads.