Bucharest COVID-19 incidence rate reaches 11.71 cases in thousand inhabitants

The Bucharest COVID-19 incidence rate calculated at 14 days is, on Wednesday, 11.71 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Directorate of Public Health (DSU).

The previous day, the incidence rate was 11.03 cases per thousand inhabitants.

According to the DSU, the COVID incidence rate has increased sharply since the beginning of this year until now.

Thus, if on January 1 the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate was 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants, on January 12 it passed 3 (3.32), and since then it has increased rapidly. On January 18, the incidence reached 6.15 and increased, with an infection rate of 11.03 on Tuesday.

The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Bucharest was attained on October 22, 2021, when it recorded 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.

