Bucharest Format Summit (B9) hosted by President Iohannis together with his Polish counterpart

President Klaus Iohannis will host on Monday, together with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, the Bucharest Format Summit (B9), the Presidential Administration informed.

According to the quoted source, the event is organized at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place with the presence in Bucharest of the President of the Republic of Poland, on an official visit to Romania, and with the participation by videoconference of other heads of state and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Presidential Administration points out that the agenda of this summit is aimed at preparing the NATO Summit to be held in Brussels on June 14, with a special focus on strengthening the transatlantic relationship, the allied position of deterrence and defence on the Eastern Flank, and the NATO 2030 reflection process.

The meeting will also take place in the context of recent worrying security developments in the Black Sea region.

Dialogue and cooperation with Eastern Neighborhood partners, support for strengthening their defence capabilities, as well as increasing the resilience of NATO, allies and partners in the face of current security challenges, will also be addressed by the summit participants.

The Bucharest Format (B9) is an initiative launched by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in which NATO member states on the Eastern Side of the Alliance participate: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

The first B9 Summit was held in Bucharest in November 2015. Subsequent summits took place in Warsaw (June 8, 2018) and Kosice (February 28, 2019).

