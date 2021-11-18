Bucharest has most COVID new cases (380), followed by Brasov and Cluj counties

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 since the last reporting were registered in Bucharest - 380 and in the counties of Brasov - 171, Cluj - 168, Timis - 147, Bihor - 125, Prahova - 119, Ilfov - 112, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, agerpres reports.

The counties with the fewest cases of COVID-19 are Calarasi - 19, Vrancea - 21, Bistrita-Nasaud - 23, Salaj - 24, Gorj - 25, Mehedinti - 26.

The capital city has an incidence of 4.76 per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous days.The county of Arad has the larger incidence cumulated at 14 days, with 6.32 cases per thousand inhabitants.