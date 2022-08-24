Bucharest hosting Forum of Romanian Students Everywhere

For five days, Bucharest City is turning into a host of highly interesting discussions for young people, Forum of Romanian Students Everywhere project manager Ioana Dospinescu said on Wednesday.

At the end of a government sitting, she said that on the same day at the Government House the Forum of Romanian Students Everywhere started as an unprecedented initiative, unique in Romania, designed to discuss issues of interest to young people who study abroad as well as in Romania.

"Over the next five days, Bucharest will become the host of highly interesting discussions to young Romanians. We will look at six committees: education and youth, healthcare, energy and the environment, justice, European affairs and labour and economy. (...) We are convinced that with the support of the government, especially that of the Department for Sustainable Development, we will be able to achieve the goals set by the forum organisers," said Dospinescu, told Agerpres.

Organising the Forum of Romanian Students Everywhere are four youth organisations that met for the first time last year.

"The most important thing we can say is that, at the end of these debates, young people will come up with concrete solutions, solutions that they identify as viable for their future, and we consider a follow-up at the governmental level to be necessary. We will continue to advance the solutions that young people find and we expect a highly fruitful collaboration on the part of government bodies," said Dospinescu.