Bucharest Mayor Dan: I desire another mayoral mandate; presidential run in 2024 out of question

The General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, stated that he desires another mandate at the helm of the City Hall and that a candidacy in the 2024 presidential elections is out of the question, mentioning, in regards to the possibility of joining the National Liberal Party (PNL), that for the moment his concerns are strictly on administrative matters.

"PNL is my partner, I am Mayor of Bucharest, PNL, together with USR-PLUS [Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity], form a majority in the General Council; as USR-PLUS is my partner in administering Bucharest, this is the fact of the matter. At this time I am thinking only on how to solve the problems of Bucharest. (...) For the moment, my concern is strictly administrative. (...) To make such a decision you must go through a process of reflection that at this moment I can't afford, meaning my entire energy is on the administrative side," said, on Sunday, Nicusor Dan, at private broadcaster Prima TV, when asked when he will become a member of the National Liberal Party.

He mentioned that the chairman of the PNL, Ludovic Orban, did not request he become a party member.

"I have a very fair relation with the PNL chair, Ludovic Orban. He is the one, I believe it's going to be a year soon, who made that statement of support for me as an independent and since then we had a very fair partnership," Nicusor Dan added.

When asked if he will run in the presidential elections of 2024, Nicusor Dan said: "It is out of the question".

"There are so many thing in the backlog for Bucharest and so many things to be done in this city that I have no other thoughts. I desire another mayoral mandate, of course, yes! (...) I desire another mayoral mandate because the problems are, on one hand, large, systemically unresolved for years and, on the other hand, as I said, some projects take four-five years to implement, from the moment you made the decision, until you draw up the feasibility plan, until you get funding, until writing the technical draft, until truly implementing it and four years is very short, more so in our case as I have, in fact, a mandate that will last three years and seven months (e.n. - due to the delaying of local elections in the context of the coronavirus pandemic)", he also said.