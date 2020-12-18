Bucharest Mayor Dan: I requested the European Commission to be judged based on this term's results

The General Mayor of Bucharest Nicusor Dan announced that he replied to the European Commission on the two infringement procedures against Romania, regarding the quality of the air in Bucharest and requested respite, showing "the will of the new municipal administration of categorically approach" of the problem of pollution, according to AGERPRES.

"We are continuing to extinguish fires. I replied to the European Commission on two infringement procedures against Romania regarding the quality of air in Bucharest - one regarding the issue of dust (PM10), and another regarding nitrogen oxides (NO2). Basically, we requested a respite in order to be judged based on the results of this term, we showed the will of the new municipal administration of categorically approaching the issue of air pollution and informed about solid measures, already taken or that we will take, in order to reduce pollution," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned in this sense that contracts signed for the rehabilitation of the heating network, appropriations from the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience for the heating network and thermal isolation of buildings, allocated from the European modernisation fund for the improvement of three CETs (electro-thermal stations, ed. n.) the expansion of the monitoring network for air quality, which is under public acquisition and increased collaboration of the Bucharest City Hall with the Environmental Guard (by detaching local police officers and using the mobile laboratory) in order to more "severely" sanction the violations of environmental laws.

"Regarding the future measures, I have informed the European Commission about drafting a new Integrated Plan of Bucharest's Air Quality, a prime set of measures for the green spaces (finishing the Register of Green Spaces in order to stop their destruction, stopping grooming and doing professional interventions upon the trees), as well as projects destined to reduce and electrify the road traffic (above ground metro, park&ride type of parking at the gates of the city, modernizing 48 kilometers of tram lines, intelligent traffic road lights, optimising routes in public transportation)", the mayor specified.