Bucharest Mayor Dan talks with EC representatives regarding heating system

Bucharest's General Mayor, Nicusor Dan, wrote, on Facebook, that he had an online discussion with representative of the European Commission regarding the heating system in Bucharest and the financing of necessary investments to modernize the network to distribute the thermal agent, according to AGERPRES.

"We had today an online dialogue with representatives of the European Commission regarding the heating system in Bucharest. We are in the phase of discussions regarding the European financing procedures, on the stage of documentations submitted and investments necessary to modernize the entire network in the city. Bucharest needs solutions for heating, I am convinced that we can find them, that there will be a consensus and that we will have support both on the government level, as well as the European level," wrote the mayor.

On October 31, the General Mayor mentioned that until February 2021 an emergency management regarding the heating system will be in place and that starting with the spring the works to replace the network will start.

"Replacing the network will take 6-7 hears, but specialists have identified the most problematic areas, we'll start there, there is European money, there were since 2016, but they were not taken, we will take them very fast and you will see that starting this spring large works to replace the network will start (...) The entire operation for those 1,000 kilometers of pipeline of the main network that we need to change will cost around 1 and a half billion euro, for the moment we have 500 million euro, meaning a third of the sum, with which we can work for the first three years (...) The money is European money, part of it, and the other part comes from the Government, part of the money from the Government comes also from the Union, through this recovery fund," said Nicusor Dan, on Oct. 31, for private broadcaster Digi24.